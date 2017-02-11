President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on citizens of seven Islamic nations got a second lethal blow on Thursday after a U.S. federal appeal court unanimously upheld the temporary suspension of the executive orderThe 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal ruling came in a challenge to Trump’s order filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.The U.S. Supreme Court will likely determine the case’s final outcome.President Trump in a tweet on his handle said: See You In Court,The Security Of Our Nation Is At Stake!He drew an instant taunt from her Democratic party’s opponent in last November’s election,Hillary Clinton, who posted on her Twitter handle:3-0.This was in apparent reference to the unanimous verdict of the court’s three-man panel.Trump’s January 27 executive order barred entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and imposed a 120-day halt on all refugees, except refugees from Syria who are barred indefinitely.The order was first binned by Judge James Robart of the Federal court in Seattle, state of Washington.Meanwhile, Trump’s planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would cost as much as $21.6 billion, and take more than three years to construct, according to reports yesterday.The estimate drawn up by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is much higher than the $12-billion figure given by Trump during his campaign and the $15 billion by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.