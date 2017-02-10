The All Progressives Congress women will hold a national prayer summit for quick recovery of the President Muhammadu Buhari.APC Deputy National Women leader, Tina Ekwueme-Adike, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Friday, said they were worried by speculations over the health of President Buhari.She said that the Prayer Summit would be organised by the office of the APC deputy national women leader at Enugu and to be attended by mainly APC women from the entire Southern zone.She said that the prayer which would be non-denominational cuts across all political parties.“The prayer is specifically meant to implore God to re-enact back those values which Africans and Nigerians in particular are noted for, especially respecting human values and praying for our leaders,’’ she said.Ekwueme-Adike condemned what she described as the unwarranted and unnecessary death wishes circulating in the social media on the health of the president.The APC deputy national women leader reminded Nigerians that to die was never for the elderly only but also for the young and infants alike.“Those speculating the death of someone, his or her business are rather putting their own life and business at risk because the law of nature will befall them,’’ she said.She urged Nigerian women to demonstrate a sense of commitment, patriotism, and selflessness in their daily life, noting that it would surely be well for the nation in the near future.She explained that the proposed prayer summit for the nation and its leadership was also for all Nigerians irrespective of their political parties, religion and tribal afflictions.