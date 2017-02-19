The All Progressive Congress (APC) has registered over one million new members in south east states, it was revealed at the weekend.The south east zone of the party has also requested for extension of the time allotted for the on-going continuous registration exercise of the party.It also requested for more materials from the national leadership of the party.A communiqué by the national vice chairman south east zone of the APC, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, at the end of a one day meeting of the party’s stakeholders in the zone in Enugu, stated that the exercise had recorded a huge turnout in the zone.Eneukwu stressed the meeting re-confirmed the ongoing registration exercise was very much on-track.He commended state chairmen of the party in all the South east states for a job well done.”The meeting re-confirmed that the ongoing continuous registration exercise in APC South east, which recorded a huge turnout, is very peaceful“The state chairmen of the South east states were also commended for a job well done at their states. Over one million members have been registered so far.“The zone requested from the national leadership for the provision of more materials and extension of the time allotted for the exercise.“The South East APC is united and heartily welcomes all the prominent Igbo politicians who recently joined the party.“The South East zonal stakeholders pass a vote of confidence on the national, zonal, states, local governments, wards leadership of the party as constituted before the 2015 general election,” the communiqué stated.It maintained the APC was favored to win in Anambra state given the quality of the governorship aspirants in the state.The meeting, it further stressed, ratified the zonal disciplinary committee for the zone with Hon. Uche Onyeagocha as chairman and Barrister Mrs Ngozi Udodi as secretary.It also ratified the fund raising and finance with Chief Gbazuagu N. Gbazuagu as chairman and Amara Iwuanyanwu as secretary.The meeting was chaired by Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha and attended by Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, among others.