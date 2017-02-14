On Monday, he admitted he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom, UK, but, said he won’t disclose any details about the President’s health.
Addressing journalists during an event at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the state capital, the governor maintained that the President is “well and okay.”
Amosun said: “Yes it is true I visited our president in London and he is doing fine. If you ask me pointedly whether I saw him or not, yes I did and that is the only thing that I can say. And of course you can see he is very well, he is okay. So I don’t know what else you want me to say.
On the actual state of the President’s health when he visited, Amosun declined comment, saying that is the work of the President’s spokesperson.
“I am not one of the spokespersons of Mr. President; so it will be out of place for me to talk on that. But then, they are doing their job and you’ve listened to all that they have said,” Amosun said.
