Amina Mohammed, outgoing minister of environment, says the development of Nigeria and Africa, will be her priority when she assumes office as deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN).António Guterres, UN secretary-general, appointed Mohammed in December.Speaking at a dinner which the ministry of foreign affairs organised in her honour, Mohammed pledged not to let her nation down.She said her appointment was a great honour and a huge task, adding that her experience in the national assembly – referring to her screening – has prepared her for the global task.The minister, who said she had spent four years in the UN, expressed satisfaction with the opportunity given to shape lives around the globe.She added that Guterres appointed her because of her moral imperative to encourage others.Thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for giving her the opportunity to serve, Mohammed said being “a made in Nigeria product”, bred in Nigeria, and panel beaten in Nigeria” had prepared her for the UN job.Geoffrey Onyeama, foreign affairs minister, described Mohammed as a source of pride and respect for the nation.He said her appointment had brought blessing to Nigeria.“We are confident that her appointment was a win-win to Nigeria and the UN,” he said.“To have her in the UN will make the implementation of the Sustainable l Development Goals (SGDs) achievable for Nigeria and the world.”Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, who spoke on behalf of the 36 governors, described Mohammed’s elevation to the “covetous” position in the UN, was a master stroke by the world body.“Mohammed’s appointment is something that we are very proud of and thank Mr President for giving her the opportunity to serve,” he said.“The minister has always distinguished herself; this is just the beginning; perhaps she may be the next African UN gecretary-general.”