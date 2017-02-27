The immediate past Minister of Environment, Ms Amina Mohammed, will be sworn-in on Tuesday as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General at the UN Headquarters in New York.Mohammed, who was appointed by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on December 15, 2016 as his deputy, was initially expected to assume office on January 1.She, however, delayed the assumption of her new role at the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to complete some ongoing responsibilities she was handling at that time.Guterres, while announcing the appointment of Mohammed alongside two other women, described them as “highly competent.”“I am happy to count on the efforts of these three highly competent women, whom I have chosen for their strong backgrounds in global affairs, development, diplomacy, human rights and humanitarian action.“These appointments are the foundations of my team, which I will continue to build, respecting my pledges on gender parity and geographical diversity,” Guterres had said.The office of the UN Deputy Secretary-General was formally established by the General Assembly in 1997 to handle many of the administrative responsibilities of the Secretary-General.As the fifth Deputy Secretary-General, Mohammed will help to manage the UN Secretariat operations, and “ensuring inter-sectoral and inter-institutional coherence of activities and programmes.”