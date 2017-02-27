Details of the report of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab’s failed attempt to blow up an airliner approaching Detroit in December 2009 has been released.The 200 page-report was released to the New York Times on the order of a federal judge.According to the report, the Obama administration had first hand testimony from AbdulMuttalab that an American- born cleric, Mr. Anwar al-Awlaki, conceived the plot and trained him for the attack.The New York Times said the documents justified Obama’s order for killing the cleric in a drone strike in Yemen in 2011. The former US President argued that killing Mr. Awlaki was equivalent to the justified police shooting of a gunman threatening civilians.Thus, Awlaki became the first American deliberately killed on the order of a president without criminal charges or trial since the civil war.The report revealed that Awlaki kept Abdulmuttalab in his house in the province of Shabwah, Yemen, where Al-Qaeda had a large presence, and introduced him to other trainers and bomb makers.“In training, he fired a Kalashnikov rifle a few times but was never comfortable shooting. His sober devotion to jihadist cause, however, persuaded Mr. Awlaki that he could be trustedwith a suicide attack. When a friend from Nigeria called Abdulmutallab to come home, he realised his parents were behind the call. He agonised, as he prepared for the flight to Detroit, about how to tell them goodbye.”Abdulmutallab told FBI agents that “only Mr. Awlaki or a comparable figure, not his parents, would have the religious authority to dissuade him from jihad. His last mail from Awlaki offered encouragement for his lethal mission. “I wish it goes well, I wish you all the best,” the cleric wrote.When the agents asked in retrospect if Mr. Awlaki’s documented patronage of prostitutes disturbed him, he demurred. “It might be false slander, if not, then Mr. Awlaki could repent of those sins and his commitment to jihad would outweigh such transgressions,” he said.Abdulmutallab is serving a life jail term in US.