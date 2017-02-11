The police vowed yesterday that they will not be distracted by criticisms from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arising from the police investigation of the conduct of the last legislative rerun elections in the state.The police earlier in the week displayed N110million cash which they claimed to have recovered from 23 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who handled the election.The money, according to the police, was part of the N360million which the state government distributed as bribe to electoral officers for the purpose of manipulating the polls in favour of the PDP.The 23 officials allegedly confessed during interrogation that the money was bribe from the state government.The Rivers Government and the party dismissed the police investigation as biased.Governor Wike challenged them to show proof that the money came from him or the state government.His Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George, dismissed the police probe as shameful, defamatory and reckless.He said the police panel was being economical with the truth on the matter .However, it was gathered yesterday that the police are pressing ahead with the implementation of the report and recommendations.Their report is expected to be submitted to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) next week for further action.Two highly placed police sources, who pleaded not to be named, said yesterday that the authorities were not perturbed by the reactions from Wike and the PDP.“I can assure you that the police will not be deterred by anyone or utterances in the implementation of what is contained in the report,” one of the sources said.“We will pursue strictly that which is right and we will not join issues with anyone”, the other declared.The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, had constituted the 15-man panel to investigate the violence that marred the December 10, 2016 re-run elections.