A former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema ,yesterday said he is ready for trial on the alleged N1billion fraud case against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).He faulted a botched attempt to abduct him allegedly by some agents of the Katsina State government.Shema, in a statement by his Head of Media Team, Mr. Oluwabusola Olawale, said the failed abduction showed that his life is in danger.The statement said: “We are saying it for the umpteenth time that Shema is not afraid of court trial. He has submitted himself to the court and he is ready to defend himself in an atmosphere of fair hearing, justice and rule of law.“We are calling on the international community and well-meaning Nigerians to call Governor Aminu Bello Masari to order on his use of state and federal institutions for political intimidation and harassment, before Masari and his aides, through desperation, truncate democratic institutions in Nigeria.“It is also necessary to remind Governor Masari that he has a tenure opportunity which he must not squander on witch-hunting his predecessor because what goes around comes around.”He accused Masari of allegedly persecuting him.The statement added: “It was on record that few days before the sitting of the Court, it was reported in the media that there was a plot by Governor Masari and his aides to humiliate, denigrate and condemn Ibrahim Shehu Shema, which we took for granted because we never thought they could stoop so low.“But the failed abduction and desperation of Governor Masari and his aides have been confirmed to us that there is a sinister move to probably harm former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.“Also, contrary to media reports, former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema was not arrested on the said day. It was a planned abduction which the EFCC headquarters later denied, saying none of its official was assigned to arrest Shema.“That was what led to the collapse of the abduction plan before Ibrahim Shehu Shema was able to leave the court premises, after being held hostage for more than one hour. He was subsequently able to travel to his country home, Dustin-ma to receive well-wishers who were there to sympathise with him on the attempted abduction.”