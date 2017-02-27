The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that he would not collect any salary until the issue of the state workers salaries ‎were resolved.He appealed to the doctors and nurses who are currently on strike to end their industrial action and embrace dialogue with his government.Akeredolu stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital while formally meeting with the workers in the state civil service on Monday.In his maiden address to the workers, the new governor said all issues relating to payment of salaries of the workers would top the agenda of his administration.He disclosed that a committee would be set up by the government to address how the backlog of salaries would be paid and how to move the state forward.He said, ” I am aware of your pains and agony. I feel your pains and what you are going through, and I can see your sufferings, that you are still able to put up these smiles as I can see everybody here without seven months salaries, I am surprised. No doubt, a labourer deserves his wages.“A committee will soon be set up to address this salary issue, we are set to move forward and at the end of the day, we will all win. Let us join our hands to work together for the development of this state and I can assure you that with God on our side, we shall scale all obstacles to make Ondo great.”The governor urged the people of the state to be patient with his government and sustain the peace in the state saying “any act of thuggery will not find a place in this state ”“All I need from the civil servants in the state is dedication. I want dedicated workers, you are the engine room of any government, with you, we can make Ondo state a better place. What I need is workers who are ready to work with me to move the state forward and I want you all to be prepared to work with me ” he appealed.