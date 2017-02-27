At the event were, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Ekiti state governor, and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governors' forum, Ayo Fayose, APC chairman, John Oyegun and several other dignitaries.
Arakunrin Akeredolu on his social media account said: “I'm grateful to all who attended my inauguration. Work starts in earnest. For us; Changing the lives of our people is a goal we must pursue”.
