She earlier deferred the trip to Saudi Arabia to visit London to see her husband last week.A source in the Presidency said: “The First Lady has gone for lesser hajj to pray. She initially deferred her trip to see the President in London. Having been satisfied with the state of the health of the President, she opted to perform the lesser hajj to pray.“This should prove to Nigerians that Buhari’s health is not as critical as being portrayed. If he has a major health problem, the family will not hide it at all.”Another top government official said: “The vacation is now open-ended because all he is doing is to run some tests which only doctors can determine their timelines. Instead of asking for one or two more weeks, he left it open-ended because he can come back sooner than expected.“I think Nigerians should appreciate that President Buhari is a honest and committed leader, who believes in the constitution, which he has sworn to uphold. There is no cause for anxiety at all.”