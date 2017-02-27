Air Peace has aborted an Abuja-bound flight after the B737 aircraft with flight number 4P7198 lost one of its tyres as it prepared for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.The aircraft was departing for Abuja at 10:40am when the incident happened.A passenger said everyone disembarked from the aircraft after the incident and the management made plans to put them in another aircraft for the Abuja journey.The Corporate Communications Manager, Air Peace, Chris Iwarah, who confirmed the incident, said another plane had been provided for the passengers and the tyre of the first plane was being fixed.