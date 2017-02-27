The aircraft was departing for Abuja at 10:40am when the incident happened.
A passenger said everyone disembarked from the aircraft after the incident and the management made plans to put them in another aircraft for the Abuja journey.
The Corporate Communications Manager, Air Peace, Chris Iwarah, who confirmed the incident, said another plane had been provided for the passengers and the tyre of the first plane was being fixed.
