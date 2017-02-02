Egypt has defeated Burkina Faso on penalties which got them a ticket in the final of the African Nations Cup slated for Sunday, The Egyptian side won Burkina Faso in an extraordinary penalty shoot-out as their semifinal finished 1-1 after extra time.
Mohamed Salah and Aristide Bance scored excellent second-half goals in a match dominated by the Burkinabe before the Pharoahs progressed in the most dramatic fashion possible.
They seemed to be heading out when Burkina Faso goalkeeper, Herve Koffi, saved superbly from Abdallah Said with the first action of the shoot-out. But after six flawless kicks from either side, Koffi brought it upon himself to take Burkina Faso’s fourth. His opposite number, Essam El Hadary, saved and repeated the trick when, with Chelsea’s Bertrand Traore needing to score to keep the Stallions in the game, he dove to his left and sent Egypt through.
MATCH FACTS
Burkina Faso (4-3-3): Koffi; Yago, Dayo, Kone, Coulibaly; A R Traore (Diawara 80), Kabore; B Traore, Toure, Nakoulma; Bance (A Traore 102)
Unused subs: Sawadogo, Paro, Malo, Sare, Pitroipa, Guira, Koanda, Bayala, Sanou
Goal: Bance 77
Egypt (4-2-3-1): El-Hadary; Elmohamady (Gaber 106), Hegazy, Gabr, Fathy; Hamed, I. Salah; M. Salah, Said, Hassan (Ramadan 85); Kahraba (Warda 74)
Unused subs: Gaber, Koka, Dewidar, Hafez, Ekramy, Elneny, Mohsen, Samir
Goal: M. Salah 66
Stadium: Stade de l’Amitie, Libreville
