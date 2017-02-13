Adele reigned supreme at the Grammy awards show on Sunday night – and used the opportunity to attack her estranged father who was never there when she needed him.Instead, the British singer took the opportunity to praise her long-time manager Jonathan Dickins for his help in creating the multi-award winning album 25 – and compared him to the father she wished she had.She told the audience: “Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything. We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad.”