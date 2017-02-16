Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Ekiti State governor Wednesday night prayed for a brighter future for former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole and the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.The prayers were offered at a Valedictory ceremony/Dinner organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF in honour of Oshiolemole and Mimiko who would exit office next week after two terms at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Making his remarks, the Acting President thanked NGF for the event and also eulogised both leaders.He said: “All of us are extremely proud of your achievements.Adams Oshiomole is a man whose words you can rely on. As for Mimiko, Iroko has continued to be Iroko. Let me pray that God almighty will help you both”. In his own remarks, Governor Fayose said “I will hand you over to God. It is a different ballgame in office and out office.”Speaking also, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and second chairman of the Forum, Victor Attah enjoined the members to maintain oneness of the Forum, regretting that they split at a time. He reminded the members that NGF was established purely for issues of governance than politics, saying that the gains were far beyond party politics.He expressed delight on the honour done to the two leaders, charging serving governors to show leadership in their various states.“I was personally aggrieved when the governors forum was split. It goes beyond political parties. NGF deals with issues of governance. “How you will leave off depends on how you take office. Whether you will come back depends on how you performance”, he said.Other speakers at the event included chairman of NGF and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abiola Ajumobi (Oyo) and Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna).They all extolled the virtues of Oshiomole and Mimiko, wishing them well in their future endeavours. In their separate remarks, both men appreciated the NGF for honoring them. The highlights of the occasion was the presentation of gifts to both men by the Forum.