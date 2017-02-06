Nollywood veteran actress, Gloria Anozie Young yesterday celebrated her 50th birthday and her 25th year anniversary of being in the industry.
She was surrounded by friends and colleagues who showed up to celebrate with her - Empress Njamah, Yemi Blaq, Hilda Dokubo, Helen Paul, Lepacious Bose, Okey Bakassi and more.
Her husband Norbert Young looked so proud of his woman.
