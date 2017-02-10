Osinbajo was in the state as part of his visit to the Niger Delta region to foster peace between the federal government and the region.The vice president was in the state on Friday, February 10 shortly after he left Rivers state where he was received by Governor Nyesom Wike.Militants have been terrorising the region in an agitation for resource control although this has reduced since the federal government made moves to carry out the demands from the region.Osinbajo was in Delta State last month in the first leg of a charm offensive aimed at restoring peace to a restive region.There have also been stopovers in Rivers State.This week, with President Muhammadu Buhari's blessings, Osinbajo headed for Bayelsa where he was met with a joyous crowd and traditional rulers."I am in Bayelsa now as we continue federal government's dialogue with our Niger Delta oil communities. I have come today on behalf of the President and Commander-In-Chief", said Nigeria's Vice President who has been standing in for an ailing Buhari.President Buhari is waiting to receive results of medical tests from his Doctors in a London apartment and recently sought for an extension from parliament.Osinbajo added that: "I am here with cabinet colleagues and heads of relevant agencies to propose a new vision, signposting a new era for our people in the Niger Delta".The Vice President admonished the people that it makes no sense to vandalise oil installations and cripple an economy already on its knees."We must not allow anyone to persuade us to destroy investments, or pollute our environment to prove a point or to get a few benefits."That is cutting our nose to spite our face! We must make haste. We must move quickly. Day by day, the world is moving away from oil."For many years, we heard US, our major oil buyer, developing shale oil, we did nothing. Today America does not buy a drop of oil from us."We must focus on how to ensure that people see the benefits of the land's wealth. This new vision will define the future of the region".See video below