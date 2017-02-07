Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has praised the Nigeria police for their handling of Monday’s antigovernment protests.Hundreds of Nigerians in at least three cities took to the streets on Monday to condemn and seek a timely solution to worsening economic crisis in the country.The protesters lampooned the administration for failing to address inflation that has seen food prices increase in the last few months.“Your salaries are not commensurate with the kind of work you do,” Fidelis Elihabor, one of the protesters who converged in Abuja Monday morning, told newsmen.Other topical issues such as corruption, insecurity and alleged impunity of the Buhari administration were also raised by the demonstrators.Mr. Osinbajo, who on Monday said the government heard Nigerians “loud and clear”, said in a statement on Tuesday that the government was committed to a “continuous engagement” with the people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.“I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens,” he said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande.“We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.”The acting president said cabinet ministers have gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited, he said.“With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history,” he said.Monday’s protest is the first major one against the Buhari administration, which came to power in May 2015.He used his campaign to champion the cause for a new way of doing things in Nigeria, promising to root out endemic corruption, eliminate waste in public service while improving on security and economy.