7-year-old Nigerian girl, Damilola Oluwaseyi completes 2017 Lagos City Marathon

Nigerian girl, 7 years old, Damilola Oluwaseyi surprised everyone at the concluded 2017 Lagos city marathon as she crossed the finish line.


Oluwaseyi who started the race in Lekki, shocked spectators as she finished the race at the Eko Atlantic city.

She was received with a wondrous applause as she finished the race.

