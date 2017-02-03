An armed group attacked a UN technical monitoring team in Koncha, a village near the Nigeria-Cameroon border on Tuesday, killing five persons, including three Nigerians and a Kenyan.The deceased were killed in the process of demarcating and delineating the border between both countries in line with the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).Mohamed Chambas, UN envoy for West Africa and the Sahel, has called for “swift action” to bring the perpetrators to justice.“According to preliminary reports, at around 14:00 hours, yesterday (Tuesday), an unknown armed group attacked a UN Technical Monitoring Team, killing five individuals – a UN independent contractor, three Nigerians nationals and one Cameroonian national – and injuring several others,” read a statement signed by Chambas.“The team was conducting a field mission in the vicinity of Hosere Jongbi, near Kontcha, Cameroon, about 700 kilometres north of the capital Yaoundé, as part of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission mandate.”Silas Sanga, Adamawa state attorney-general and commissioner of justice, identified one of the deceased as Zakari Bakari, the assistant surveyor-general of Taraba state.“The Cameroonian authorities have released their corpses and the corpses have just arrived Adamawa as I am talking to you,” Sanga told NAN.He explained another Nigerian from Jigawa also lost his life in the incident.Othman Abubakar, spokesman of Adamawa police command, confirmed the killing, but said he had not received full details.