 2face opens new night club in Victoria Island | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » 2face opens new night club in Victoria Island

4:33 PM 0
A+ A-

About a week ago, 2face Idibia launched another branch of his 'Rumors' night club. The club that already has branches in Ikeja and Festac now has a new branch in Victoria Island located at 2, Akin Ademola street.


The new club will be managed by Temidayo L. Kafaru, a long time friend and business partner of 2face Idibia. At the opening of the night club, superstars like Tekno, Toke Makinwa, Timaya, Vj Ehiz, Annie Idibia and many more were in attendance.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top