About a week ago, 2face Idibia launched another branch of his 'Rumors' night club. The club that already has branches in Ikeja and Festac now has a new branch in Victoria Island located at 2, Akin Ademola street.The new club will be managed by Temidayo L. Kafaru, a long time friend and business partner of 2face Idibia. At the opening of the night club, superstars like Tekno, Toke Makinwa, Timaya, Vj Ehiz, Annie Idibia and many more were in attendance.