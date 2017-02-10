The Kano state government has expressed concern over poor state of infrastructural facilities in public schools.Speaking at a workshop organised by the ministry for local government and community development, Hafiz Abubakar, the deputy governor said the report of a survey showed that an estimated number of 223 students are sharing only one toilet in government-owned schools across the state.He described the development as unacceptable, lamenting how it makes students prone to infectious diseases.Abubakar said the survey also showed that the disparity between male and female teachers is 70 to 30 percent, and that while 95% of the female are teaching in urban areas, the remaining 5% teach in rural areas.He said henceforth, only female teachers who bagged degrees from the National College of Education (NCE) will be considered in the forthcoming recruitment exercise.He instructed Murtala Goro, commissioner for local government, to make sure that teachers in rural communities focus on the challenges of girl child education.