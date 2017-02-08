Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Strategy Review Committee, Prof. Jerry Gana, has said that the victory of the party in future elections depends on how women and youths are integrated into the party structure and carried along in its activities.He stated this during the presentation of the Final Report of the PDP Strategy Review Committee to the party chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.Gana noted that women and youths constitute formidable groups in every political party, and as such well-articulated programmes that aim at mobilizing, organizing and integrating them within the PDP structures should be implemented.The erstwhile Information Minister urged the party leaders to establish formal youth and women wings in the party so that they can mobilize voters for the party during elections.He said: “Particular attention should also be paid to full implementation of a clear policy of integration of the youth and the women in our party structures and activities..“The women and the youth constitute formidable groups in any political party, and as such the report contains well-articulated programmes for youths and for our women. We neglect them, we neglect our victory.“The women and the youth form a formidable group that we really should mobilize and organize and integrate within the PDP structures. In fact, we recommend there should be formal youth and women wings of our party so that they can mobilize heavily for the party.”Gana further called on the leaders of the party to improve the reward system in the party saying that “Those who work, should be recognized,” in order to encourage loyalty sacrifice, and hard work at all levels of the party structure.He also advised that broadcast programmes should be designed to promote and market the ideals of the policies and programmes of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the electorates ahead of elections.While calling for the reconciliation and reconnection with aggrieved members of the party, Gana said that the report placed emphasis on attitudinal change by leaders in the conduct of the party affairs as leaders must be seen to enthrone justice, fairness, equity, integrity and robust respect for internal democracy during party elections.He lampooned the delegate system of conducting party primaries and called for the return to popular election during primaries.He said: “Radio and Television programmes should be designed to promote and market the ideals of the policies and programmes of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP),“Regular meetings of the party should be made mandatory at all levels. In addition, there should be regular party conferences, workshops, and seminars open to the general public to discuss topical issues of the economy, vital areas of development, and crucial matters of security, safety, and community relations.“We further recommend that special attention should be given to the reconciliation and reconnection with aggrieved members and leaders of the party wherever they must be in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“To create a new and positive image for the PDP, the report places emphasis on attitudinal change by leaders in the conduct of the party affairs.“Leadership is very important. Leaders must have a correct attitude. Leaders must lead with such principle that can attract the followers to follow the way the leaders desire because they trust them. Leaders must be seen to enthrone justice, fairness, equity, integrity and robust respect for internal democracy during party elections.“We must also improve the reward system in the party. Those who work, should be recognized.. That is how you encourage loyalty sacrifice, and hard work.“Most of us might be working and from nowhere, others who may not be doing anything just come and shine. It is not right, it is not proper.”