Cameroon has thrashed Ghana 2-0 to advance to the finals of the 2017 Afican Cup of Nations holding in Gabon.A finely-poised tie remained goalless until the 72nd minute, when Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah failed to deal with a free-kick into his area and John Boye’s weak defensive header merely served as an assist for Ngadeu to control and fire home.Bassogog then broke away to clinch the win and spark wild celebrations as Hugo Broos’s side progress to a final against Egypt in Libreville on Sunday.The Indomitable Lions’ victory will now meet Egypt in the finals.They had their last Nations final with the Egyptians in 2008 after they lost 1-0 to the Pharohs.Meanwhile, Ghana goes for a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso on Saturday.