Two children have died in an outbreak of fire at an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Jere local government area of Borno state.The camp is located few kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.According to witnesses, the flame spread quickly because the tents were erected with dried stalk – a highly combustible material.At least 400 families reportedly lost their homes as a result of the disaster. Men of the state fire service later contained the fire, preventing it from spreading further.Quoting sources at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), NAN said some of the IDPs are from Marte and Mafa areas of the state, while others are migrants from smaller villages and the state capital.Survivors of the misfortune blamed the incident on one of the occupants of the camp. She was said to be roasting groundnuts when “fierce wind blew embers from the fire she lit to the thatched shelters”.Unfortunately, the children could not be rescued from the flames.