Here are 11 benefits the new policy is expected to bring to Nigerians if efficiently implemented.
1. FOREX to be provided directly to Nigerians through deposit money banks.;
2. CBN to fund personal and business travels;
3. FOREX for school fees by Nigerian students to be paid directly to specified institutions through banks;
4. Medical bills by Nigerians to be paid directly to the specified hospitals abroad through the banks;
5. All retail transactions to be settled at a rate not exceeding 20 per cent above the prevailing inter-bank market rate.
6. Banks to receive FOREX to be sold to customers commensurate with their demand per week;
7. Supply of FOREX to retail end-users to be sustained by the CBN;
8. CBN’s forward sales tenor significantly reduced from the current maximum cycle of 180 days, to no more than 60 days from the date of transaction;
9. Banks to open FOREX retail outlets at major airports to ease travelers’ burden and ensure settlement on transactions;
10. Give priority FOREX allocation to the manufacturing sector;
11. Allocation/utilisation rules on commercial banks removed.
