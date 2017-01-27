The Nigerian army says the Zurmi emirate council in Zamfara state has handed over three suspected Boko Haram members to it.Abdullahi Adamu, commanding officer, 223 light tank battalion of tactical operation unit, Gusau, said the suspects were apprehended by a local vigilante in the area.He said the three suspects had been moved to the 1 division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, for interrogation.“Based on our preliminary investigation, we discovered that the suspects may be connected to the fleeing Boko Haram members who were recently disbanded by the military from Sambisa forest of Borno state,” Adamu said.The commanding officer further commended the emirate council and local vigilantes for their efforts in arresting the suspects.He said AK 47 riffles, over 600 ammunition, illicit drugs, charms and other belongings were recovered from the suspects.