Now, research has found a way for your wounds to heal and leave you without a scar.Researchers say wounds can be manipulated to heal as regenerated skin rather than scar tissue.This is achieved by transforming the most common type of cells found in wounds into fat cells.“Essentially, we can manipulate wound healing so that it leads to skin regeneration rather than scarring,” said principal investigator George Cotsarelis, professor of Dermatology at Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.Fat cells called adipocytes are normally found in the skin, but they are lost when wounds heal as scars.The most common cells found in healing wounds are myofibroblasts, which were thought to only form a scar.Scar tissue also does not have any hair follicles associated with it, which is another factor that gives it an abnormal appearance from the rest of the skin.These are the characteristics used as the basis of work in the new study which was published online in the Journal of Science.The process revolves around changing the already present myofibroblasts into fat cells that do not cause scarring.“The secret is to regenerate hair follicles first. After that, the fat will regenerate in response to the signals from those follicles,” Cotsarelis said.These findings can open doors to deeper research of more effective ways of wounds healing without a scar.