The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned Monday’s terrorist bomb attack on a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, declaring that the days of the Boko Haram terrorist sect are numbered.The party in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi also condoled with the families of victims of the bomb blasts which killed four people including the two suicide bombers and a university professor. ‎”Even as we mourn with fellow citizens who have fallen victims to the terrorists, we are consoled by the knowledge that Boko Haram’s days are numbered and these indeed are its dying days”, the party said.It also strongly condemned “this cowardly act by Boko Haram”, saying it views “this latest act of terror as another confirmation of the group’s desperation to remain in the national consciousness, having lost its former stronghold to the Nigerian Army”.“We once again salute our gallant men in uniform for their heroic efforts and their invaluable sacrifice to our nation. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping the promise that our Party made to Nigerians that we would end the insurgency and restore peace to the Northeast of Nigeria.“The Party assure Nigerians that with their support and prayer, even these isolated attacks by Boko Haram insurgents will soon be a thing of the past”, APC stated.