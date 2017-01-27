The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the procurement of aircraft and inauguration of an airline, ‘Imo Air’ by Governor Rochas Okorocha at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, saying the governor was busy campaigning for his 2019 presidential ambition instead of praying for president Muhammadu Buhari who is on his sick bed.PDP in a statement signed by Hon. Ray Emeana, described the inauguration of the airline as the commencement of Okorocha’s presidential campaign for 2019, accusing the governor of assembling resources at the expense of the state for his presidential ambition in 2019.The statement reads: “This is just another fraud that will not in any way address the dwindling fortunes of the good people of Imo state but will rather serve the bogus 2019 political ambition of Governor Okorocha.The said ‘inauguration of the airline’ did not only come as a rude shock to Imo people, but also showcased one of such pernicious falsehood blatantly peddled by Governor Okorocha wherein he claimed that, ‘Imo was not affected by the much talked about recession in the country because some people might wonder why the state should dabble into airline business in time of recession.“While records show that Governor Okorocha has received on behalf of Imo State, over N150 billion between January to December 2016 in Internally Generated Revenue, federal allocation, ecological funds, 13% derivation, local government allocation, bailout funds and recently the Paris Club Debt cancellation deductions, yet there is no trace of these funds in any sector of the state.“We had expected the governor to be bold enough to tell Nigerians that the aeroplane was procured as part of logistics for his 2019 presidential campaign. More worrisome is the governor’s haste at flagging off his presidential campaign at a time President Muhammadu Buhari is on a medical vacation rather than join well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of Mr. President.”