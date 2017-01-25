Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola is currently being queried by the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, over the award of 10 road and bridge contracts worth N166bn.





The BPP said Fashola and his ministry violated the laws guiding contract awards in Nigeria in the manner they selected contractors for the projects. The agency is asking Mr. Fashola to explain, among other things, why the costs of some of the projects were inflated and why some were awarded to unqualified firms.



The construction of the roads and bridges, spread across the country, were appropriated for in the ministry’s 2016 budget.

