Tragedy struck in the ancient city of Kano on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, when a mother of four died, moments after undergoing caesarian session at a private hospital to deliver her fifth child.The 37-year old woman, whose first child died at birth, hailed from Iheakwu-Awku, Igbo Eze South Local Government Area of Nsukka, Enugu State. The ages of her four children range between eight, six, four and two, before the last baby delivered via caesarian session.Until her death on January 17, 2017, she was a sachet water and soft drinks retail trader on France road, Sabon Gari, Kano.Proceeds from the small scale business, according to our findings, were used for the upkeep of the family, as she was said to be the breadwinner.However, due to abject poverty of the family, the husband, said to be a tricycle operator lacked the financial muscle to offset the N120, 000 charged by the first hospital she was rushed to for the usual caesarian session when she was due for delivery.At the 11th hour, as a last resort, the husband, identified as Chidi Eze, had no alternative than to hastily rush his wife, who was writhing in pains to ECWA hospital, Airport Road, Kano, where she was eventually admitted.Also, it was learnt that doctors on call successfully performed the caesarian session, at the end of which she was delivered of a baby boy, who is alive to date.But as fate would have it, moments after she was safely delivered of the baby boy, she gave up the ghost.When The Nation’s correspondent met the husband yesterday, all he could say was: ‘’How will I fend for the children, including the surviving baby boy?”A Kano-based medical practitioner, Dr Frank Akabugu, commenting on the development said any mother can undergo more than five caesarian sessions and remain alive, as long as a qualified doctor carried out the caesarian session.He however advised upcoming couples to embrace birth control measures rather than embark on incessant Caesarean sessions.