Wolves pulled off an FA Cup shock at Anfield by beating Liverpool 2-1 in Saturday's fourth-round clash.The Championship side opened the scoring inside the first minute, with Richard Stearman arriving at the far post to head home a Helder Costa free kick and stun the home support in the process.Costa could have made it two after 10 minutes, with the Wolves man embarking on a mazy run from inside his own half that saw him race clear of the Liverpool defence, but he could only slice his effort wide of goal once inside the area.Andreas Weimann did, however, double Wolves' lead shortly before the break, latching onto Costa's through ball before rounding Loris Karius and slotting home to score his first goal for the club.Liverpool piled on the pressure in the second half as they looked to find a way back into the match -- bringing Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Emre Can off the bench -- but despite a late close-range finish from Divock Origi, they were unable to find an equaliser.