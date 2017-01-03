German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg say they are looking forward to having Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the resumption of the second of the current campaign.Wolfsburg made this known on their official Twitter handle while replying to a tweet by Osimhen who sent out a new year message to his fans."We're looking forward to having you here," Wolfsburg tweeted on their handle on Tuesday, replying Osimhen.Wolfsburg signed Osimhen from the Ultimate Strikers Academy after he helped Golden Eaglets win the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile scoring 10 goals.Osimhen, who just turned 18, is expected to join up with the Wolfsburg squad in the United States of America in preparation for the second half of the 2016/2017 season.