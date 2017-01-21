Leicester City midfielder, Danny Drinkwater, has said that his new team-mate, Wilfred Ndidi, needs time to settle down in the English Premier League.The Super Eagles player signed for the champions from Belgian side Gent his month and has already featured in two matches for Claudio Ranieri’s team.Drinkwater hailed Ndidi’s ability on the ball and athletism, but warned that he would need time to adapt at the King Power Stadium.“He’s an athletic lad,” Drinkwater told Leicester Mercury.“He’s tall and good on the ball so hopefully when he settles in he can spur us on.“The new lads coming in need time to settle in and everyone understands that. They’re working hard, but if me and Kingy (Andy King) and the other lads can help them then we’re more than happy to do so.”The Foxes will travel to St. Mary’s Stadium this Sunday to play Southampton.They are currently 15th on the table with 21 points.