MultiChoice, organisers of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV have explained why they're hosting the show in South Africa.A statement issued by Caroline Oghuma on behalf of the company, said, “‎We have a fully equipped house in South Africa, which is used for the Big Brother shows.“This means that we are able to achieve high production values whilst meeting tight timelines and ensuring the show comes to our viewers on time as planned, and with the same globally renowned quality. “The house has played host to other Big Brother countries including; the general Big Brother Africa, Mozambique, Angola and now Nigeria,’’ the statement quoted Oghuma as saying.