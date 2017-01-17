



A top guider on Ponzi scheme, MMM has revealed why participants with huge investments have not been paid. The guider on condition of anonymity spoke with newsmen.Responding to why many participants who have millions of naira are yet to be paid, he explained thus: “We are processing, but can’t pay them now.”“We need money in the system and that is why the increase in interest is on the cards so some can decide to leave their funds.“That said, participants that have between N50,000 and N300,000 or so are being paid on a daily basis, you can do your findings.”On the introduction of Bitcoin, for MMM operations, the guider stated that participants will start receiving more information on BitCoin when they log in.