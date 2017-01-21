Respected educationist, Prof Pat Utomi has explained why more people die in Nigeria than any other countries of the world.he erudite educationist said the reason might not be unconnected to the fact that Nigerians like struggling over things that shouldn’t be struggled for.Utomi who was the Guest Speaker at the 6th Pre-Convocation Lecture of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in Abuja, disclosed this in‎ his lecture titled, “Political economy of education: “Issues and challenges of opening and distance learning in Nigeria.”He believed that, “if we were not living in denial, one of the things we would have realised is that our country is in a rolling civil war.‎‎“We are struggling with Boko Haram, crisis in the north Central and in the South South, we are dealing with all kinds of issues like militancy and so forth.“More people die in Nigeria, a violent death than many of the countries in war.‎ What we have in Nigeria is an evergreen civil war.“How are we going to make progress when there’s so much violence everywhere?“We have a zero-sub mindset. People are struggling over things that they shouldn’t be struggling over.”