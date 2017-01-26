Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello of Niger State has said he would sign the death warrant of anyone convicted of murder in the state.This is as a result of the incessant killings and cases of insecurity in the Power State.The governor, who spoke after he returned to Minna from Kaduna State where he attended a security meeting along with other northern governors, said his administration would do everything within its power to secure the lives and property of peace loving people of the state.“I will sign the death warrant for anyone convicted of murder, I will not even blink an eye as I will sign the death warrant and sleep well.”The governor also warned that anyone caught promoting crisis in the state “would be made an example.” Bello said,The governor also alleged that some influential people including religious leaders and politicians were behind a series of disturbances in the state, saying that the last crisis at Sabon-daga led to the destruction 30 Gbagyi houses and 20 Fulani huts.He continued, “We pray for these people to repent, if they don’t, we pray God to destroy them because they are our enemy, our collective interest is greater than their individual and selfish interests,” he said.