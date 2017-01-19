A former chieftain of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Dr. Enyantu Ifenne has identified some ‘forces within Benue State’ as the reason behind the removal of her name from the latest list of non-career ambassadorial nominees.Ifenne and several others’ names were missing from the latest list released last week by the federal government following the initial rejection of the list submitted by the presidency, thus triggering a slew of controversy.She was replaced by Steve Ugbah, a former guber aspirant from Benue State.In a statement forwarded to newsmen, the outspoken Ifenne said no one from the Idoma community was behind her ordeal as it was widely reported in the media last week.The statement reads: “For the records, the combined tsunami force of some other persons with vested interest within our state blew me off the list. I was pre – informed politely but unambiguously that I would not get their endorsement should I make it to the screening. Their reason? I originate from zone C- the Benue euphemism for minority tribes.“To all who lifted Voice to defend or applaud my nomination- ‘Ahinyaa!’ Your support through this surreal experience validates my journey in public service. I am not diminished by the withdrawal of my name. In fact, I stand taller because of the positive response across Nigeria and in particular, Idoma Nation.“However, I urge you to remember that my experience is not in any way unique in our beloved state. Indeed, for thousands of Idoma compatriots, nuanced colourations of marginalization is the norm and our voices should coalesce and amplify to tell their stories.