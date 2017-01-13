



As MMM Nigerian members are not sure of what tomorrow (14 January, 2017) holds for them, several reactions have trailed the promise that the ponzi scheme would be unfrozen tomorrow – a date set by the scheme founders to lift the current ban placed on deposits by the participants in the country.It would be recalled that on Tuesday, December 13, MMM sent out the unexpected circular to all Nigerian users, explaining why accounts will remain frozen for a period of 30 days. The circular urged participants to be calm, saying the development was to help prevent any problem in transactions, among other reasons, during the New Year season.Many are not sure what tomorrow holds, as they are skeptical if the scheme would return their savings or not. Some physicians spoke with New Telegraph.Dr. Lekan Bello of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Osogbo, Osun State,who is also a participant, said he had initially resisted the temptation to participate, but that since he knew no penny was directly getting to the hand of the founder, he decided to do it just for the fun of it.Bello said though he was initially shocked when the account was frozen, he has since forgotten about the issue, but that he was aware many participants are currently unstable mentally and that their conditions may aggravate if the scheme fails to become operational again.“I am just getting to know of a worker who invested N18 million meant for December salary of his company. Though, I learnt he is currently being held in police custody, what do you think will become of such a man? Similar cases may increase the figure of patients at our mental clinics across the country,” the doctor said.Also, a trauma and critical care expert, Ridwan Akinrinade, added that participants with cases of hypertension, diabetes and other health challenges may experience serious episodes because of the shocks.Apart from rising blood pressure, sugar levels of diabetic patients may also rise beyond control. “Schools reopened on Monday, and if the scheme does not reopen, then a lot of economic crisis may come up and this will lead to family conflicts apart from health challenges,” Akinrinade added.