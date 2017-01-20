Barring any last minute change, the United States, US, President-elect, Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the new president of the God’s own country.The ceremony is expected to begin 5pm, Nigerian time.Trump, a Republican had in November 2016 against all odds emerged victorious after a fiercely contested US Presidential election. ‎As the new US President is expected to take his oath of office in Washington, this are the things that should be known ahead of his inauguration;– Trump’s inaugural speech will be personal.The new President’s spokesperson and incoming press secretary, Sean Spicer had on Thursday disclosed that Trump’s speech will be personal.Spencer said, “Donald Trump’s inauguration speech will be “personal” and “philosophical.“It’s going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country.”– Speech will be short.The tycoon-turned-politician will deliver his first address as US president to hundreds of thousands of people in Washington DC and millions watching around and it will be short.With the help of long-time speech-writer, Stephen Miller, the new US President is expected to deliver a relatively short speech centred on ideas from his campaign such as “America First” and the need to “Make America Great Again”.According to CNN, the topics are said to include border around security, military, economy and the outsourcing of jobs.Unconfirmed report says mass protest will likely greet the inauguration as some Americans have continued to express doubt about the billionaire’s intention for the country.– Expect rain during inauguration.The president-elect had during last night’s black-tie, candlelit dinner at Washington’s historic Union Station jokingly said he wished it would rain “because people will realise it’s my real hair,” he said.