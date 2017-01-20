He said the Nigerian economy is in shambles, adding that the change in Nigeria now under the Buhari-led administration was not the change the people bargained for.
The cleric popularly known as Ebube Muonso, told the Sun, “It is a known fact that our economy is simply bastardized. Nigerian economy is in shambles.
“I will like to use this medium to tell Buhari that Nigerians are crying. As priests of God, we are the people receiving feedback from the people. When things are getting so bad, we are the people they run to.
“The Holy Spirit revealed to me before the election in 2015 that Buhari would emerge winner but his victory would only bring doom to Nigerians.
“Go to hospitals, people are lying helplessly. Some Nigerians today cannot afford their house rents. There is hunger everywhere. People are dying. Buhari, people are dying in your hands.”
The cleric called for fervent prayers and for change, saying the Buhari’s administration has failed Nigerians.
“Buhari’s leadership is not the kind of change Nigerians need, Nigerians need good leadership,” he added.
All these fake prophets self 😃😃😃ReplyDelete
Strange none of this so called pastors got spiritual messages on how to defeat Boko HaramReplyDelete
All these fake yeye call pastors should be jailed. This is getting too much now. FG need to do something about these fake pastors in Nigeria.ReplyDelete
False prophet!!!ReplyDelete
I have traveled to most countries, but I have not seen prophets like ours in Nigeria.Aren't there Prophets in the UK, Germany, Australia , The US and Canada? They don't make much noise like ours do.There must be control. If you look at some of Alfas their behaviour is close to that of the devil.There must be control we are fed up of their wahala . we pray for Nigeria.ReplyDelete