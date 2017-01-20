Watford striker, Odion Ighalo, has been linked with a £17million move to fellow Premier League strugglers, West Bromwich Albion.According to reports, Tony Pulis is hoping to bolster his attack with the Super Eagles frontman.Ighalo has endured a miserable season so far with the Hornets and has only scored twice in all competition this season, after netting 17 times last season.Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old was rumoured to be close to joining compatriot John Obi Mikel, in the Chinese Super League.Ighalo has long been linked with a big-money transfer to China and Watford rejected a £38million pounds bid for him from Shangai SIPG last year.“Yes, it’s a possibility he could move to China,” a source disclosed to reporters at the time.“There should be an update in this regard this week.”Ighalo only signed a new five-year contract with ‘The Hornets’ last summer.Nwankwo Kanu, Brown Ideye and Osaze Odemwingie are other Nigerian strikers who have played for West Brom in the past.