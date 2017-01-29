Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday said his administration will continue to harness the massive potentials and creativity that abound in the arts and entertainment sector not only to boost the State’s economy but also to lead the drive to get the nation out of recession.The Governor, who spoke at the maiden Rasheed Gbadamosi Art Exhibition, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, said there was no better time for progressive governments to begin to look towards the arts and entertainment sector to create jobs for the teeming youths, which according to him can go a long way to reflate the economy.He said, “If we are going to beat recession, the real future of Lagos and Nigeria is what you have seen tonight and that’s where we are going.“In a situation where we have been unable to tap the energy in creative arts, I can tell you for free that the real future of Lagos and the economy generally in Nigeria is in the creative arts, entertainment and in services. Like I have always said, we have an end to white collar jobs, so the future and now is for those who are creative, innovative and those who can use their energy and talent to create employment”.Governor Ambode said his administration believes that no nation or state can achieve its full potential without adequate attention to matters of heritage and culture or without due encouragement for the teeming youthful population that sees and seeks opportunities in the creative industries.“Creativity is the most valuable asset in any progressive society. Therefore, progressive governments must embrace creativity. We are committed, and we must reward contributors of creative ideas with incentives.“This is why we are keenly interested in further development of our creative talents; in providing them with support and opportunities to be engaged; in helping to create platforms such as today’s to excel and compete globally and in showing to the world that Lagos is more than ready to announce its arrival as the continent’s frontline destination of choice that gives arts and culture their due,” the Governor said.He said with the Arts Exhibition, aside seeking to immortalise the sterling contributions of the late Co-Chair of the Lagos @ 50 Committee, Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi, presented a veritable platform for his administration to show its passion for the creative arts especially by encouraging young and budding talents.