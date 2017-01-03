The Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari Femi Adesina has said that things will work for Nigeria and Nigerians. Adesina on his twitter account said that Nigerians have sown in tears and now is the time to reap in joy.
We have sown in tears, now to reap in joy – Femi Adesina
