The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Sunday said it does not want Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, in the party.Senator Kabiru Marafa, an APC senator from Zamfara State, had advised Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, to defect to the APC if he must keep his seat as the Deputy Senate President.Restating the call, Marafa said, “I am telling you that he (Ekweremadu) has the opportunity now. Let him just defect. The beauty of any political party is the people. If you can join us, join us. We want more people. Instead of moving against his seat, let him join us.”But the APC in Enugu State did not welcome Marafa’s call on Ekweremadu.Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Publicity Secretary of the APC in Enugu State, Mrs Kate Offor, said the Deputy Senate President was not needed in the party.Offor said Ekweremadu should remain in the PDP, which she said he (Ekweremadu) contributed in ‘destroying’.The Deputy Senate President would be an unwelcome guest in Enugu State APC, should he decide to join the party, Offor stressed.“Whatever is the position of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we want him (Ekweremadu) to remain in PDP.“We wish to make it very clear that Ekweremadu is an unwanted guest in Enugu State APC.“Let him stay and salvage the inferno festering in the PDP,” the Enugu State APC spokesperson said.“We don’t want one party state,” she added.