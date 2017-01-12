Lionel Messi’s new contract at Barcelona could face a major problem, because of spending caps imposed by La Liga.Neymar and Luis Suarez recently signed new deals until 2021, but Messi’s contract expires in 2018.Messi reportedly earns €22m (£19m) per year after tax, while Neymar and Suarez’s salaries are believed to be €25m (£21.6m) after their latest renewals.Speaking on Wednesday at the Forum Europa, the club’s CEO Oscar Grau, said: “Barcelona has to analyse this situation with a cold head and common sense.“Barca can’t exceed 70 percent of its budget on wages and therefore we have to make the numbers add up.La Liga does not allow clubs to spend more than 70% of their budget on wages and Barca’s budget for this season is a record €695m (£601.7m).Grau admits that they have to increase their revenue, so that “the best player in the world can stay at Barca”.“One option is to increase our revenues, as our economic strategy forecasts. We want to have the best players around, but perhaps we have to prioritise,” he added.“The club wants the best player in the world to stay at Barca. I would like to ease the concerns of club members and supporters but we have to use common sense.”