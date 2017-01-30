Watford Manager, Walter Mezzarri has insisted Nigeria’s international, Odion Ighalo cannot be forced to stay at the club just as there are strong indications that Ighalo is set to move to, Chinese club Changchun Yatai.Mazzarri who spoke ahead of Watford’s defeat to Millwall on Sunday said: ” “Ighalo was always a very important player for this team, but there are times where a player can end its time with one club and make a decision on their career. These are decisions that are from the club, and from the players, and there is not much we can do about it.“With Odion Ighalo we know there are some offers, but it is still too early to say anything.“I just heard now there is a very important (bid), but again we will evaluate in the next days.I don’t like to say all the details, because I don’t know them, but I know there is more thanone, and there might be one from China,” he said.